Coco Gauff’s Incredible Wimbledon Run Comes to an End
Cori “Coco” Gauff, the 15-year-old who surprised the world by beating Venus Williams during a stunning run at Wimbledon, was knocked out of the Grand Slam tournament Monday. Her loss comes at the hands of Simona Halep, a 27-year-old Romanian who won 6-3, 6-3. “I’m happy I could play my best tennis,” Halep said. The Guardian reported that Gauff appeared forlorn on the court during the second set against Halep. Gauff is the youngest person to have reached the round of 16 at Wimbledon since Jennifer Capriati did so in 1991.