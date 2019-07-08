CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    STILL A STAR

    Coco Gauff’s Incredible Wimbledon Run Comes to an End

    Shira Feder

    REUTERS

    Cori “Coco” Gauff, the 15-year-old who surprised the world by beating Venus Williams during a stunning run at Wimbledon, was knocked out of the Grand Slam tournament Monday. Her loss comes at the hands of Simona Halep, a 27-year-old Romanian who won 6-3, 6-3. “I’m happy I could play my best tennis,” Halep said. The Guardian reported that Gauff appeared forlorn on the court during the second set against Halep. Gauff is the youngest person to have reached the round of 16 at Wimbledon since Jennifer Capriati did so in 1991.

    Read it at The Guardian