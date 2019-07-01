CHEAT SHEET
Cori Gauff, 15, Beats Venus Williams in First Round of Wimbledon
Fifteen-year-old Cori Gauff, who goes by the nickname “Coco,” beat five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams in the first round of the Grand Slam tournament. Gauff is the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon. “This is the first time I’ve cried after a match, after winning,” Gauff told the BBC, adding that Williams wished her good luck after the match and told her to keep playing. In 2018, Gauff reached the quarter finals of junior Wimbledon, and this year she became the youngest women ever to win a Grand Slam qualifying match in the French Open. “If she isn’t No.1 by the time she is 20 I would be absolutely shocked,” tennis star John McEnroe told BBC Sport.