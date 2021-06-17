British Woman Guilty of Killing Sleeping Hubby With Boiling Sugar Water
‘AGONY’
A British woman who had an argument with her elderly husband filled a bucket from the garden with boiling water, mixed it with sugar to make it more harmful, and then poured the concoction over his body while he was sleeping, a jury has found. The BBC reports that Corinna Smith, 59, of Neston in Cheshire, was convicted this week of murdering 81-year-old Michael Baines at their home last year. “To throw boiling water over someone when they are asleep is absolutely horrific. To also mix three bags of sugar with the water showed the determination she had to cause serious harm,” Detective Chief Inspector Paul Hughes said. “The sugar placed into the water makes it viscous. It becomes thicker and stickier and sinks into the skin better.” Baines, who was left in “agony,” died of his injuries five weeks later.