Cornel West Announces Third-Party 2024 Presidential Bid
NEW BLOOD
Progressive scholar Dr. Cornel West has entered the 2024 presidential race. He’ll be doing so as a member of the People’s Party, which was founded by a former Bernie Sanders campaign staffer. “Neither political party wants to tell the truth about Wall Street, about Ukraine, about the Pentagon, about Big Tech,” West said in his Monday announcement video, clarifying his choice to run outside of the two traditional parties. The clip emphasized West’s focus on issues like abortion rights, universal healthcare, climate change and living wages. “Do we have what it takes? We shall see,” he said. West will have to defy all odds to make a splash in this race—the People’s Party only has ballot access in Florida, Missouri and Virginia. Currently a professor of philosophy at Union Theological Seminary in New York City, West has also taught at Yale, Princeton and Harvard.