Cornel West Courts Anti-Vax Voters After RFK Jr. Drops Out
A BIT OBVIOUS
Independent presidential candidate Cornel West seems to see an opening in the field after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped his bid for the office this past week. In what appeared to be a blatant play for RFK Jr.’s supporters—who Donald Trump is hoping will go to him after getting that candidate’s endorsement—West posted a video on social media Sunday that co-opted the anti-vaccine message that had been central to Kennedy’s campaign. “I want to speak to my brothers and sisters of all colors who are concerned, not just about the vaccine but the role of the pharmaceutical companies in shaping public policy,” West said in his video. “I propose a COVID-19 Truth Commission to explore the disproportionate impact on marginalized communities, seek reparations, and ensure justice and equity in our future responses,” he wrote, before echoing Kennedy’s anti-censorship message: “We must also challenge the censorship that silences diverse voices in these critical conversations.” Kennedy, meanwhile, has adopted the slogan “Make America Healthy Again” in his newfound crusade to get Trump elected.