CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Republican Billionaire Harlan Crow Donates Max Amount to Cornel West
FRIEND IN RICH PLACES
Read it at NBC News
Republican megadonor Harlan Crow gifted $3,300 to activist and third-party presidential candidate Cornel West, according to a newly released campaign finance report. The donation was made in August before West abandoned his quest for the Green Party nomination to run as an independent candidate. Crow has found himself under scrutiny after several ProPublica reports detailed his close ties with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, including unreported lavish trips and other gifts. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Crow referred to West as “a good friend.” The billionaire also lent financial support to GOP candidate Chris Christie last quarter.