CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Cornel West Wants to Run for President With Green Party, Ditches People’s Party
SPOILER
Read it at The Hill
Cornel West—the progressive scholar and activist-turned-long-shot presidential contender—is hitching his campaign to the Green Party. “In the spirit of a broad United Front and coalition strategy, I am pursuing the nomination of the Green Party for President of the United States,” West announced on Twitter Wednesday. While West’s chances of actually winning the presidency remain slim at best, the Green Party might provide him a stronger platform as a spoiler candidate if he secures the nomination. West began his campaign with the People’s Party, which only has ballot access in Florida, Missouri, and Virginia; the Green Party has access in at least 16 states and Washington D.C., according to its own website, and is fighting for more.