CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
107-Year-Old Dutch Woman Recovers From Coronavirus
OMG
Read it at Metro
A 107-year-old Dutch woman has recovered from the new coronavirus, according to the Metro UK and Dutch local media. Cornelia Ras reportedly started experiencing symptoms on March 17, the day after her 107th birthday. She and 40 others who attended a church service in the Southwestern region of the Netherlands tested positive for COVID-19, and a dozen people have died since the gathering. Services across the world, one of the most common ways people gather, have been linked to the spread of coronavirus and become a contested topic as Easter approaches.