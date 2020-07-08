Sickening Video Shows Fatal Restraint on Black Teen at Foster Facility in Michigan
Six staff members at a Michigan foster-care facility held down a Black teenager for 12 minutes until he lost consciousness, days before he died at a hospital. Newly released video footage of the April incident shows the teen, Cornelius Fredericks, throwing sandwiches at another teen in the cafeteria before a staff member pushes him off his seat. The staff member then pins Fredericks down and is joined by the other adults. After releasing him, staff can be seen trying to resuscitate the teen. The incident happened at Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo County prosecutor has charged Zachary Raul Solis, 28, and Michael Joshua Mosley, 47, with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse for their roles in the restraint. The prosecutor also charged nurse Heather Newton McLogan, 48, with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse. The staff members who were charged have not yet entered pleas, but NBC News reports that they will challenge the charges.