Cornell Professor Who Called Hamas Attacks ‘Exhilarating’ Takes Leave of Absence
A Cornell University academic has taken a leave of absence amid a furore over comments he made describing Hamas attacks on Israel as “exhilarating” and “energizing.” Russell Rickford, an associate professor of history, has faced calls to resign from students, faculty, and even members of Congress in the wake of his statements at a pro-Palestine rally in Ithaca on Oct. 15, for which he subsequently apologized. “Professor Russell Rickford has requested and received approval to take a leave of absence from the university,” a spokesperson for Cornell told the Cornell Review. The newspaper also reported that an email sent to Rickford’s students Friday said that another academic would assume his teaching responsibilities for the remainder of the semester. The email was sent days after Cornell released a statement denouncing Rickford’s comment as “reprehensible” and showing “no regard whatsoever for humanity.”