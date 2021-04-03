Cornell University Will Require Returning Students to Get Vaccinated

CHEAT SHEET
In a statement released on Friday, Cornell University officials said they will “require vaccination for students returning to Ithaca, Geneva, and Cornell Tech campuses for the fall semester.” The requirement extends to staff as well, but those with religious beliefs or medical conditions that don’t permit them to get the vaccine will be exempt, according to the statement. Earlier this week Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New Yorkers 16 and older are eligible to get the vaccine from April 6. Cornell follows other schools like Rutgers University, who announced a school-wide vaccine mandate last month. Cornell believes that with the majority of the school fully vaccinated, they will be able to resume classes in-person.