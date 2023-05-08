Charles Apparently Caught Complaining During Coronation
ROYAL GRUMBLE
Sitting in his golden horse-drawn coach, King Charles III apparently wasn’t happy about being made to wait for five minutes outside London’s Westminster Abbey ahead of his coronation on Saturday morning. “This is boring,” the monarch moaned to his wife, Camilla, according to a lip reader who analyzed footage of the king’s comments. “We can never be on time,” he allegedly said, adding: “There’s always something.” The coronation itself also had an awkward blip when the Archbishop of Canterbury struggled to get the crown to sit squarely on Charles’ head. The king’s purported carriage complaints come after he was caught losing his temper over a leaky pen shortly after Queen Elizabeth II’s death, angrily telling aides: “I can’t bear this bloody thing!”