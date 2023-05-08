CHEAT SHEET
    Charles Apparently Caught Complaining During Coronation

    ROYAL GRUMBLE

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla travel from Westminster Abbey in the Gold State Coach, following their coronation ceremony, in London, Britain, May 6, 2023.

    Lisi Niesner/Reuters

    Sitting in his golden horse-drawn coach, King Charles III apparently wasn’t happy about being made to wait for five minutes outside London’s Westminster Abbey ahead of his coronation on Saturday morning. “This is boring,” the monarch moaned to his wife, Camilla, according to a lip reader who analyzed footage of the king’s comments. “We can never be on time,” he allegedly said, adding: “There’s always something.” The coronation itself also had an awkward blip when the Archbishop of Canterbury struggled to get the crown to sit squarely on Charles’ head. The king’s purported carriage complaints come after he was caught losing his temper over a leaky pen shortly after Queen Elizabeth II’s death, angrily telling aides: “I can’t bear this bloody thing!”

    Read it at Sky News