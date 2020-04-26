Cases in Nebraska’s Coronavirus Hot Spot Double, With Hundreds in Meat Plant

Coronavirus cases in Nebraska’s hot zone doubled over the last week, and hundreds of infections are linked to a meat-packing plant. Health officials report there are now 812 cases in Hall County—765 of them in Grand Island, population just 50,000. Twenty-four people have died. Authorities said earlier this week that at least 237 of those cases are linked to the JBS meat-packing plant. The spike comes as Gov. Pete Ricketts, who refused local entreaties for a stay-at-home order, is planning to ease what restrictions are in place starting May 4.