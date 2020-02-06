Number of Coronavirus Cases on Cruise Ship Doubles
Ten more cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Wednesday among passengers of a Princess Cruise ship, as the coronavirus death toll worldwide rose to 562. According to CNN, the total number of cases on the Diamond Princess ship rose to 20 and officials are still waiting for the results of 171 more tests. CTV News reports that one American, two Australians, three people from Japan, three from Hong Kong, and one from the Philippines were among the 10 new cases. The ship has 1,045 crew and 2,666 passengers—including 428 Americans—on board and is currently docked off the coast of Yokohama. Those who are infected are being taken off the ship for treatment, but the others must stay on the ship for at least 14 days.
Fears over the spread of the virus have continued to intensify as the number of confirmed cases worldwide surpassed 28,000. In Hong Kong, ten thousand people stood in line Wednesday to get boxes of surgical masks for sale. According to the South China Morning Post, Luck Well International Holdings—the company who sold the masks—said they expected to sell their entire stock of 11,000 boxes on Wednesday alone.