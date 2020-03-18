Coronavirus Cases Resurge in Asia, Crushing Hopes That Disease Was Contained
As Europe and the United States try to deal with their first waves of the coronavirus pandemic, there are deeply concerning signs coming from Asia that this could only be the beginning of the struggle. The Financial Times reports that virus cases have resurged in Asia, dashing hopes that strict containment measures introduced throughout the continent had been successful. The governments of South Korea, Taiwan, and some parts of China are reportedly bringing in urgent new containment measures after they hit second waves of new infections after weeks of declines. “What many people hadn’t recognized is that it is only a temporary success, it is not a permanent success,” Ben Cowling, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Hong Kong, told the FT. Infections appear to have increased as people fled home from the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, but the resurgence may also expose the limits of the containment strategy.