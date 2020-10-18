CHEAT SHEET
Coronavirus Cases Tied to Minnesota Trump Rallies Rise to 23
BETTER THAN EXPECTED?
The number of coronavirus cases tied to President Donald Trump’s September rallies in Minnesota has risen to 23. The Minnesota Department of Public Health said that 16 cases have been traced to a Sept. 18 Trump event in Bemidji, four to a protest outside that same rally, and three to a Sept. 30 Trump campaign speech in Duluth. Both were held outdoors. Contact tracers found that one new case stemmed from former Vice President Joe Biden’s Sept. 18 visit to a union training center in Duluth. The numbers are below what local and state public health officials feared, according to Minnesota Public Radio.