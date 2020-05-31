Coronavirus Cases Top Six Million Worldwide, Brazil Sees Biggest One-Day Spike

Read it at The Guardian
The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases worldwide topped six million on Sunday, with Brazil alone reporting 33,000 new cases in a single day, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. The United States has reported 1,770,384 cases, with Brazil logging 498,440 and Russia claiming 405,843. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 has now reached 369,529, with the U.S. reporting 103,781, the United Kingdom reporting 38,458, and Italy reporting 33,340 of the worldwide COVID-related fatalities.