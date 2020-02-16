CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Coronavirus Cruise Ship Cases Surge to 355
OUT OF CONTROL
Read it at Agence France-Presse
More than 100 additional cases of coronavirus have been confirmed on board a cruise ship that has been quarantined off the coast of Japan, authorities announced Sunday. Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters a total of 355 passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship have now tested positive for the virus, up from 218. The news comes as the U.S. State Department has offered to evacuate U.S. citizens stuck on the ship, though they would still face quarantine for a period of time in the U.S. China, meanwhile, has announced a drop in new cases of the virus for the third straight day, with 2,009 new cases reported Sunday, bringing the total number to more than 68,000. Another 142 deaths were also reported in China on Sunday.