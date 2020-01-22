Coronavirus Death Toll in China Rises to Nine
The death toll from a new coronavirus in China has climbed to nine as the first case of the virus was confirmed in the U.S. Chinese health officials said Wednesday that the total number of cases now stands at 440, showing an increase of 149 confirmed cases. Deputy Director of the National Health Commission Li Bin said during a press conference that all nine deaths had been in Hubei province, which is where the first illnesses from the virus were reported in late December. The Associated Press reports the outbreak is suspected to have originated from a seafood market in Wuhan, China. Authorities in Washington state reported the first U.S. case of the virus on Tuesday after a man fell ill following a trip to Wuhan. Li said Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan had also confirmed one case each, and Thailand had confirmed three cases. Numerous countries have started screening measures for travelers arriving from China, according to the AP.