America Hits Grim Milestone of 1,000 Coronavirus Deaths
More than 1,000 people in the United States have lost their lives during the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University. The grim milestone came as the number of confirmed cases in the nation rose to just under 70,000—and it seems inevitable that the figure will soon overtake Italy’s 74,000 cases. Around the world, over 21,000 people have died, nearly 475,000 people have tested positive, and around 115,000 people have made a full recovery. Spain is suffering a terrible spike in deaths—the country’s death toll has risen past 3,400, eclipsing that of China, and is now second only to that of Italy. Lidia Perera, a nurse at a hospital in Madrid, said: “We are collapsing.”