Coronavirus Death Toll in the U.S. Surges Again, Now Stands at Over 5,000 People

The number of people who have lost their lives to the coronavirus pandemic in the United States has surged again and now stands at over 5,000. There were 884 coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S. in 24 hours—a new record—according to Johns Hopkins University, which has become the leading authority on tracking the global pandemic. Around the world, cases of the coronavirus are closing in on a million with over 938,000 people having received a positive diagnosis. There have now been over 47,000 deaths related to the pandemic, but over 194,000 people have recovered.