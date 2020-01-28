Coronavirus Death Toll Jumps to 106, More Than 4,000 Cases in China
The coronavirus death toll climbed to at least 106 on Monday, and the number of confirmed cases in China rose to more than 4,500. While most of the deaths were in the province of Hubei—which is considered to be the center of the outbreak—Beijing officials also announced the city's first coronavirus death, The New York Times reports. The Beijing Municipal Health Commission said a 50-year-old man traveled to Wuhan in early January and developed a fever after returning to Beijing a week laker. He was confirmed to have coronavirus on Jan. 22 and died of respiratory failure. There have been no deaths reported outside China, but multiple nations have more than one confirmed coronavirus case. Australia and the U.S. have five confirmed cases, France has three, and Canada and Vietnam have two each. Germany announced its first confirmed coronavirus case Monday, stating a man from the district of Starnberg was being isolated but was in “clinically in good condition.” According to CNN, one individual is being tested for coronavirus in New Jersey and two people are being monitored in New Hampshire.