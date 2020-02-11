Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 1,000 After 103 Die in China’s Hubei Province

Read it at CNN
The global coronavirus death toll rose above 1,000 on Monday, with Chinese health authorities reporting more deaths at the epicenter of the outbreak. According to CNN, 103 people died in Hubei province—bringing the province’s death toll to 974 and the total dead in mainland China to 1,011. The number rises to 1,013 when deaths in Hong Kong and Philippines are tallied. Hubei officials also announced that 2,097 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus were found, bringing the total number in the region 31,728 and global total to more than 42,500. Of the more than 25,000 hospitalized in Hubei, 1,298 are in critical condition. However, officials said more than 2,000 individuals have since been cured and discharged.