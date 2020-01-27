Coronavirus Deaths Hit 80 in China—and a Baby Has It

Read it at Reuters
The death toll in China from the new coronavirus has hit 80, and the hundreds of those infected include a 9-month-old baby. The virus has kept spreading despite extraordinary efforts to contain it, including Hong Kong banning visitors from Wuhan, where the outbreak originated, Reuters reported. According to The New York Times, officials announced 15 more deaths on Sunday, including an 88-year-old man in Shanghai, which the newspaper noted would stoke fears that government efforts are not working. More than 2,700 people in China are afflicted. In the United States, there have been five confirmed cases.