U.S. Nears 50,000 Deaths From Coronavirus, as More Than 3,000 Die on Thursday Alone

The U.S. coronavirus death toll looks certain to shoot above 50,000 Friday, with the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University showing that 49,963 people have lost their lives. The numbers also show that there have been 869,172 confirmed infections in the country, though the true number of deaths and cases are likely to be significantly higher due to delays in testing and inconsistent local criteria for reporting deaths. The Washington Post’s disease tracker showed that over 3,100 people lost their lives in the U.S. on Thursday alone—a daily figure that was significantly higher than those earlier in the week. Around the world, the Johns Hopkins figures show over 2.7 million cases have been reported as well as 190,000 deaths.