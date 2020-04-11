Coronavirus Deaths in U.S. Top 2,000 in a Single Day
More than 2,000 people across the U.S. died from the novel coronavirus on Friday, marking the highest daily toll in the country yet since the pandemic started. Worldwide, the death toll topped 100,000, with the U.S. inching closer to becoming the country with the highest number of deaths after Italy. Meanwhile, U.S. health officials have warned that while social distancing measures are having an impact, the country is nowhere near being ready to return to normal. Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, said while there is “encouraging” evidence of the curve flattening, the country has not “reached the peak.” Despite Birx’s sobering comments and experts’ warnings of a possible second wave of infections if restrictions are eased, President Trump on Friday once again hinted at plans to “reopen” the country by May, bizarrely proclaiming at a White House press conference that it is ultimately up to him to decide on a timeline and he’ll use the “metrics” in his head.