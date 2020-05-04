Coronavirus Doctors Keep ‘Falling’ From Hospital Windows in Russia
A paramedic in Russia who recently complained about being forced to work despite testing positive for the novel coronavirus has reportedly fallen from a hospital window in mysterious circumstances. It’s at least the third incident in which a Russian health-care professional has plunged from a hospital building in the past two weeks, according to the Moscow Times. The two previous doctors have died from their injuries, and the third—Alexander Shulepov—is reported to have been left in a critical condition with a skull fracture. Shulepov, 37, reportedly posted a video two weeks ago complaining that the chief doctor at his hospital forced him to work despite his positive test. Another video appeared three days later in which Shulepov denied his initial claims. Police are reportedly investigating Shulepov’s fall.