Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing Site in Connecticut Reportedly Shut After Neighbors Complain

Plans for a coronavirus drive-through testing site in Darien, Connecticut, have been dumped after neighbors complained, The Darien Times reported. The site was due to start testing on Thursday but some residents complained on social media that it was located too close to homes. In a press release, Town of Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson and Department of Health Director David Knauf said: “We appreciate the important work being done by Murphy Medical Associates to provide testing to our residents at their other locations.” The drive-through COVID-19 test site was going to be located in a parking lot at Darien Town Hall and was the town’s first drive-through facility. There are four other test sites located in hospitals in the area.