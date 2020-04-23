Coronavirus Has Killed Over 10,000 People in U.S. Nursing Homes, Says Report
More than 10,000 people have died of the novel coronavirus in U.S. nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, according to a survey from The Wall Street Journal. While some states, such as Ohio and Washington, haven’t reported data on deaths in such facilities, the survey found at least 10,700 fatalities among the states that either report data online or responded to information requests. The total U.S. reported death toll from the coronavirus passed 46,000 on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. In light of the growing toll, states including Massachusetts and West Virginia have been trying to improve testing capability for elder-care residents and staff. The virus has hit at least 4,800 facilities, according to the survey, and the number of infected residents and staff is more than 56,000.