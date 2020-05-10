Coronavirus Has Made It Harder to Get a Life Insurance Policy

Read it at The Wall Street Journal
The coronavirus pandemic is making it harder for some Americans to get a life insurance policy, The Wall Street Journal reports. Prudential has halted sales of 30-year “term-life” policies; Penn Mutual isn’t selling to people over 70 and in poor health; and American International Group and Nationwide Mutual are capping the size of guaranteed universal-life policies. The newspaper explains that the collapse in interest rates means insurance companies have lost their primary means of making money: investing premiums in bonds.