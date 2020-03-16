Coronavirus Hits 30 Rock After ‘Today’ Employee Tests Positive

A Today show employee who works at the 30 Rockefeller Plaza building in New York City has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a memo sent out to staff.

Noah Oppenheim, the president of NBC News, emailed employees late Sunday to tell them that the unnamed staff member, who works on the weekday third hour show, was receiving medical care for “mild symptoms” and wished them a speedy recovery.

The show will go on, said Oppenheim, but all members of the third hour editorial team have been told to work from home Monday while the network sets out to identify everyone who has had close contact with the individual. Those people will then be told to self-isolate for some time.

The third hour show is hosted by Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer, alongside co-hosts Al Roker and Craig Melvin. It’s not clear from the memo who will host Monday morning’s show.

“As you know, we have been preparing for this possibility and are taking all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our teams, which includes multiple deep cleanings of our offices, control room and Studio 1A,” said Oppenheim in the memo. “Additionally, we are identifying employees who had been in close proximity to the affected employee and—while not required to do so by the NY Health Department—are in the process of asking those who had close contact to self-isolate.”

Oppenheim said the measures were in addition to an existing plan to allow tri-state area employees to work remotely or stagger work hours.

The network president added: “We want to continue to assure you that your health and safety are our top priority, and remind you that NBCUniversal’s experienced team of medical professionals and crisis management experts is in constant communication with authorities, and are continuously assessing the best and safest practices for all of us.”

The development comes after the show closed Rockefeller Plaza to Today fans and suspended live audiences for the show.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio described the coronavirus as an “unprecedented threat” to the city Sunday when he announced that he was shutting down schools, perhaps for the rest of the academic year.

The city has recorded 329 cases of COVID-19 and five have died.