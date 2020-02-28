Pet Dog in Hong Kong Has ‘Low Level’ of Coronavirus
A pet dog in Hong Kong whose owner has coronavirus has a “low level” of the virus, the first case detected in a pet, Bloomberg reports. The World Health Organization had earlier reported that there was no evidence that pets could become infected with the disease. The city’s agricultural and fisheries department on Thursday confirmed the “weak positive” infection and said more tests will ultimately determine whether the dog, which is being quarantined, is actually infected with the virus. The Hong Kong agricultural department, however, asserted that there was no hard evidence that pets could become infected. Officials said that there is a possibility that the disease was detected due to the dog’s contact with various environmental factors. As of Thursday, more than 82,000 people have confirmed infections of the disease and more than 2,800 people have died. The Hong Kong government reportedly urged those who are infected and have pets to put them under quarantine.