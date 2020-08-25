CHEAT SHEET
Coronavirus-Infected Kansas College Student Develops Rare Syndrome
Six universities and one fraternity in Kansas have seen COVID-19 outbreaks—prompting the governor to recommend that schools scrap football and other high-impact fall sports. Contradicting the widespread belief that young people do not get seriously ill from the new coronavirus, Gov. Laura Kelly said one of the infected college students has apparently developed multisystem inflammatory syndrome, usually seen in children. And coronavirus isn’t just spreading on campuses: The state logged more than 1,500 new cases and seven deaths between Friday and Monday. “We had a bad week,” Kelly said.