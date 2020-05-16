CHEAT SHEET
Infected Person Attended Rule-Breaking Mother’s Day Service
A California religious organization flouted lockdown rules and held an in-person service on Mother’s Day—and now dozens of people are self-quarantining because a worshipper tested positive for COVID-19 the next day. At least 180 people participated in the gathering, which was not identified by Butte County health officials. “At this time, organizations that hold in-person services or gatherings are putting the health and safety of their congregations, the general public and our local ability to open up at great risk,” Danette York, county public health director, said in a statement. “Moving too quickly through the reopening process can cause a major setback and could require us to revert back to more restrictive measures.”