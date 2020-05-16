CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Infected Person Attended Rule-Breaking Mother’s Day Service

    PREDICTABLE

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Larry Downing/Reuters

    A California religious organization flouted lockdown rules and held an in-person service on Mother’s Day—and now dozens of people are self-quarantining because a worshipper tested positive for COVID-19 the next day. At least 180 people participated in the gathering, which was not identified by Butte County health officials. “At this time, organizations that hold in-person services or gatherings are putting the health and safety of their congregations, the general public and our local ability to open up at great risk,” Danette York, county public health director, said in a statement. “Moving too quickly through the reopening process can cause a major setback and could require us to revert back to more restrictive measures.”

    Read it at Los Angeles Times