Infected Person Broke Quarantine, Tried to Board Plane in Michigan

An out-of-town visitor who tested positive for COVID-19 in Michigan ignored an order to stay put and tried to get on a plane last week, officials said. The Detroit Free Press reports that authorities got wind of the person’s plans and obtained a cease-and-desist order, and airline staff found the would-be passenger before the security checkpoint. The patient agreed to leave the airport in Lansing and maintain quarantine in Michigan until it’s safe to travel. “We can’t have people hopping on planes that are known positive with COVID-19,” Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail told the Free Press. “We just can’t.”