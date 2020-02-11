Coronavirus-Infected U.S. Evacuee From Wuhan Was Mistakenly Released, Says Report
The first U.S. evacuee from China who has tested positive for coronavirus was mistakenly released from a San Diego hospital after an initial test came back negative, local health officials admitted Monday. The patient arrived last week on a State Department flight from Wuhan—the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. The patient was hospitalized along with three others after showing possible symptoms, but released Sunday and returned to a 14-day federal quarantine at Miramar, the University of California. “This morning, CDC officials advised San Diego Public Health that further testing revealed that one of the four patients tested positive,” UC San Diego Health said, according to CNN. “The confirmed positive patient was returned to UC San Diego Health for observation and isolation until cleared by the CDC for release.” It’s the first confirmed case found among hundreds of people who were evacuated from China to military bases around the nation.