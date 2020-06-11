Coronavirus Infections Are Actually Rising in at Least 20 States as Nation Reopens, Hits 2 Million Cases

Read it at The New York Times
Twenty U.S. states are experiencing rising rates of new coronavirus infections, according to analysis from The New York Times. They are California, Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Arizona, Tennessee, Washington, South Carolina, Missouri, Utah, Kentucky, Arkansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Idaho, Vermont, Hawaii, Alaska, and Montana. Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, is also experiencing rising numbers of infected people. NPR reported that Texas, which was among the first states to start the reopening process, set new records for COVID-19 hospitalizations on three consecutive days this week, with over 2,000 patients hospitalized Wednesday. In Florida, more people tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday than on any day in the past two months. The concerning figures come as the U.S. reached another horrendous landmark in its battle against COVID-19: surpassing 2 million confirmed cases.