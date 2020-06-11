CDC Says Coronavirus Infections in the U.S. Are Increasing Sharply as the Rest of the World Figures It Out

Read it at Yahoo News
Even as the United States begins to lift its coronavirus lockdown orders, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is putting out dire warnings about increasing infection numbers. A CDC report dated June 9 shows infection numbers in the U.S. increasing by 36 percent per day. The majority of other countries listed, including the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain, enjoyed declining infection rates. Only Russia, Peru, and India’s infection numbers were growing, and even then by less than 5 percent. Health experts the world over have warned that the pandemic is far from finished, and some have even predicted another 100,000 Americans will die from it. Nearly 2 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the U.S., and more than 110,000 have died.