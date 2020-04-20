5-Year-Old Daughter of Cop & Firefighter Dies of Coronavirus
The 5-year-old daughter of a Detroit firefighter and police officer died this weekend after her COVID-19 infection led to meningitis. Skylar Herbert first fell ill in late March with what her doctor said was strep throat, but when she got sicker, her parents took her to the emergency room. She was diagnosed with the new coronavirus and released a day later, but got even worse, her parents told The Detroit News. They went back and learned she had meningoencephalitis, a rare complication of COVID-19, that caused her brain to swell. After seeming to respond to treatment, she took a terrible turn for the worse and her mother and father made the heartbreaking decision to remove her from the ventilator after doctors said she would not recover. “We basically just knew she wasn’t coming back to us,” her mother LaVondria Herbert told the News.