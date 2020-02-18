Coronavirus Kills Top Wuhan Doctor as Authorities Begin Rounding Up the Sick
One of Wuhan’s top doctors has been killed by the novel coronavirus as authorities in the city reportedly began rounding up every single infected resident. Liu Zhiming was the director of Wuhan Wuchang Hospital and he was reported by state media to have succumbed to his illness on Tuesday morning. It was also reported locally that Xu Depu, the former director of the Ezhou city hospital in Hubei province, died from the the virus last week. The announcements follow the death of whistleblower Li Wenliang, whose efforts to warn other doctors about the coronavirus were suppressed. Meanwhile, authorities have begun house-to-house checks in Wuhan that aim to seek out and “round up” all infected patients, according to local reports cited by The Guardian. Anyone suspected of having the virus will face compulsory tests and anyone who had close contact with the infected will be quarantined in 10 newly built temporary quarantine centers. Additionally, anyone who buys cough medicine will reportedly need to use their ID card so they can be checked out by authorities.