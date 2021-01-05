New High: Coronavirus Lands 2,800 Americans in the Hospital in Just One Day
SURGE UPON SURGE
An additional 2,800 Americans were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, the highest increase in a single day since the pandemic began. The sharp rise means that more than 128,000 people across the nation are currently hospitalized with the highly contagious virus, which is also a record high. Monday saw at least 180,477 more Americans test positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University’s tally, and 1,903 people lost their lives. Things are likely to get even worse over the coming weeks—around 1.3 million travelers were screened by the TSA on Sunday, the largest daily number since pandemic restrictions were introduced in spring. Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose state of California is the worst-hit in the nation, warned Monday that the state is seeing a “surge on top of a surge.”