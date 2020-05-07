Dozens More NY Kids Hospitalized by Mysterious Syndrome With Possible Coronavirus Link
A mysterious syndrome among children that some doctors think could be linked to the novel coronavirus has now hospitalized more than 60 in New York, according to a report from CNN. An advisory was issued Monday when New York City health officials confirmed that 15 patients between ages 2 to 15 were hospitalized over the past three weeks with a condition doctors described as “pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome.” Officials say that number has now risen to 64 children. The state health advisory said the children had persistent fever, toxic shock syndrome, and symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease. Similar cases have been recorded in Seattle, New Jersey, California, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain. However, some doctors have warned that it’s too early to come to any conclusions about the symptoms and more research has to be done.