Mask Mandate Yanked in Idaho County Where Hospital Is Full
THIS REALLY HAPPENED
On the day that it reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases, an Idaho health board ignored the pleas of medical experts and lifted a mask mandate that had been in place in Kootenai County since July. According to the Idaho Statesman, Panhandle Health District Commissioner Glen Bailey moved to rescind the mask rule even as he admitted that it worked in slowing the spread of the deadly virus. “I agree we have a problem with this virus, but at the same time I object to the mandate the board passed because it restricts people’s right of choice and ability to comply or not comply under penalty of law,” Bailey said. Another commissioner, Allen Banks, went full COVID-truther, saying that he thinks all the new cases being tallied are “false positives.” The 4-3 vote came as the biggest hospital in the area revealed it is so flooded with patients it had to reject a dozen transfers in just the last week.