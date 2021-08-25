CHEAT SHEET
Top-Secret COVID Origin Report Delivered to Biden Is ‘Inconclusive,’ Says Report
A highly sensitive report on the origins of the coronavirus that was ordered by President Joe Biden 90 days ago has come up blank, according to the Washington Post. The report, which could become declassified in the coming weeks, was reportedly inconclusive about the origins of how COVID-19 started, including whether or not it jumped species or escaped from a Chinese virology lab. Biden had hoped the report would provide details “that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion” about how the deadly virus, that has killed more than 4 million people around the world, began. Instead, the Post reports that the intelligence officials agree they “fell short of a consensus” over just how the pandemic started.