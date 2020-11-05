Coronavirus Outbreak at Hamptons Early Voting Site Infects at Least 10 and Forces Dozens to Quarantine

Read it at East Hampton Star
This election was already difficult enough to deal with, so this just seems cruel. At least 10 people have been infected, and 48 others forced into quarantine, after a coronavirus cluster was linked back to an early voting site in New York’s Hamptons. According to a report from the East Hampton Star, the infected people include six poll workers who were helping out at Stony Brook University’s campus in Southampton. The outbreak was confirmed by County Executive Steve Bellone, who said: “Over the last week, we’ve averaged a nearly 1.5 percent positivity rate... These numbers are a concern with winter approaching, [and] with the virus surging in other parts of the country.” On Wednesday, 18 states reported record numbers of patients who have been hospitalized with COVID-19.