Coronavirus Outbreak Forces UNC-Chapel Hill to Go Remote After Just One Week of Classes
SHUT IT DOWN
The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill announced Monday that undergraduate classes will be fully remote beginning Wednesday in response to a series of coronavirus outbreaks among students on campus. University administrators cited the rise in the positive COVID-19 test rate on campus from 2.8 percent to 13.6 percent and the volume of cases as the reason for altering their initial planning. Currently, 177 students are in isolation and 349 are in quarantine. Students moved back to campus only two weeks ago, and classes began Aug. 10. Residence halls had been filled just under 60 percent capacity, and classes had operated at less than 30 percent capacity.
The university expects students to depart the residential halls, and is not presenting a penalty to do so, but students who have special circumstances will be allowed to remain on campus. Graduate and professional schools are currently set to continue operating as previously planned.