Over 4,300 Americans Lose Lives to COVID in Just One Day
NATIONAL DISGRACE
At least 4,327 Americans lost their lives on Tuesday as the nation suffered yet another single-day high for coronavirus-related deaths. The figure comes from pandemic trackers at Johns Hopkins University, and it raises the nation’s overall death toll from the pandemic to at least 380,796 people. The nation has averaged more than 3,300 deaths every day over the past week—according to CNN, that’s a spike of more than 217 percent from the middle of November. The U.S. also reported 215,805 new COVID-19 cases, meaning that the astronomical daily death figures are unlikely to get any better in the weeks to come. Tuesday was just the second time that the U.S. has reported more than 4,000 virus-related deaths in a single day, but, based on current hospitalizations, it will not be the last.