Pandemic’s Deadliest Month: 95,245 Americans Lost in January
DARK WINTER
At least 95,245 Americans died from COVID-19 in January, meaning the United States recorded more deaths last month than the vast majority of other nations have throughout the entire pandemic. Only Brazil, Mexico, India, and the United Kingdom have recorded more than 95,000 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic took hold in the spring of last year. Including January’s toll, the U.S. has now recorded a total of 441,324 COVID-19 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. That’s just short of double the death toll in Brazil, which, at 224,504, has recorded the second-highest number of virus-related deaths in the world. Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisory committee, told CNN: “The next six weeks or two months are going to be rough. I think we could have another 100,000, 150,000 deaths.”