Coronavirus Panic Spreads as More Hotels and Cruises Locked Down
Fears of an impending global coronavirus pandemic worsened Wednesday, with more hotels and cruises being forced into lockdown and several more countries confirming the arrival of the deadly sickness. In the Caribbean, a cruise ship that left Miami was turned away from two ports after it was discovered a crew member was unwell. The MSC Meraviglia, which has more than 4,500 passengers and 1,600 crew members on board, was prohibited from docking in both Jamaica and the Cayman Islands after it was discovered a crew member had flulike symptoms. In Europe, three hotels—in Austria, in France, and Tenerife on Spain’s Canary Islands—were placed in quarantine after cases started spreading from Italy and appearing across the continent. Greece confirmed its first case, and the first French national has died. The first positive virus test has also been recorded in South America in a Brazilian resident who had just returned from Italy. Algeria also confirmed its first case of the coronavirus in a patient who was identified as an Italian man.