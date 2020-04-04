Coronavirus Patients Transferred to Hospital Ship in NYC by Mistake: Fox

Read it at Fox News
Multiple patients with COVID-19 were transferred to a Navy hospital ship in New York City by mistake Friday, Fox News reports. The USNS Comfort had previously refused to accept coronavirus patients and thus remained largely empty despite the city’s dwindling hospital capacity. One unnamed official told Fox that fewer than five COVID-19 patients had been transferred to the ship, and initial screenings did not indicate they had the virus. After they tested positive, they were returned to the Javits Center.